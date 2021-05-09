Raymond James Raises Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to $52.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PKIUF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of PKIUF opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. Parkland has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.