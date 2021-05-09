Raymond James Raises Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $117.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $112.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average is $96.42.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

