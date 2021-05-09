Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after acquiring an additional 361,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.71. 6,056,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,235,186. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.79.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

