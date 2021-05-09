Raze Network Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $17.13 million and $1.23 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00001926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00067498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.94 or 0.00251519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 435.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.56 or 0.01141721 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032540 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.16 or 0.00736415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,641.08 or 0.99696552 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.