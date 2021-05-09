RCI Hospitality (RICK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. On average, analysts expect RCI Hospitality to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $73.44 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $74.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $660.96 million, a P/E ratio of -108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on RICK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sidoti lifted their price target on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

