Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%.

Shares of RC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

RC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

