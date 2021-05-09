Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ RRR opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.