Red Violet (RDVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 28.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter.

Red Violet stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Red Violet has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $235.61 million, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Violet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

