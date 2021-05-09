Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.33-3.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. Regency Centers also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.330-3.430 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of REG stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. 1,317,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.08, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $66.36.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,976,000 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

