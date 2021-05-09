Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

CARR stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

