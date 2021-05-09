Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $247.49 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.81 and its 200 day moving average is $229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.