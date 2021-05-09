Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 116.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

IFF opened at $146.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

