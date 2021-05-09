Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 244 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 166,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

M&T Bank stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

