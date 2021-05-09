Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 7,190 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

