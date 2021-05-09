Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBNC. Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,174 shares of company stock valued at $42,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBNC stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,250. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $491.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

