Relx (LON:REL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,793.68

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,793.68 ($23.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,918 ($25.06). Relx shares last traded at GBX 1,913 ($24.99), with a volume of 1,696,402 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) target price on shares of Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) target price on shares of Relx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,977 ($25.83).

The company has a market capitalization of £36.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,871.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,793.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 74.37%.

Relx Company Profile (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

