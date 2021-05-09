ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.04 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOL. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SOL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 2.62. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $35.77.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

