Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,502 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,169,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $13,774,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.