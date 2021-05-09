Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.97

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.97 and traded as high as $45.79. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 15,979 shares traded.

Separately, Hovde Group raised Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $947.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $9,337,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 39,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

