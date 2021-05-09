Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $112.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

