Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RSG. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services stock opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $112.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.