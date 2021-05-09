Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cedar Fair, L.P.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cedar Fair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

FUN has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.83) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,487 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 651,057 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 317,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cedar Fair by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,130,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $8,753,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

