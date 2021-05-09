Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kadant Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kadant in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $6.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $185.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.99. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $77.82 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

