Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lumen Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the technology company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

NYSE LUMN opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,568 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,585,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 746,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.