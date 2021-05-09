Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Northwest Pipe’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

NWPX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NWPX opened at $32.39 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $319.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

