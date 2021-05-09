Research Analysts Set Expectations for Exact Sciences Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.80.

EXAS stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.42.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 33.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 108.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 215.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 611,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,685.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

