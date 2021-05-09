Reviewing CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CareCloud and Black Knight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 9 0 3.00 Black Knight 0 2 10 0 2.83

CareCloud currently has a consensus target price of $12.94, indicating a potential upside of 58.62%. Black Knight has a consensus target price of $96.73, indicating a potential upside of 28.72%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Black Knight.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud -9.72% -12.26% -8.44% Black Knight 19.21% 12.45% 5.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Black Knight shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of CareCloud shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Black Knight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CareCloud and Black Knight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $64.44 million 1.82 -$870,000.00 ($0.60) -13.60 Black Knight $1.18 billion 10.01 $108.80 million $1.72 43.69

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud. CareCloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Knight beats CareCloud on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit. This segment also provides LendingSpace, a lending platform that facilitates real-time communication between correspondent loan sellers and purchases; Exchange, a platform that provides an interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and mortgage loan investors; and Expedite Close, an end-to-end closing solution that offers the flexibility and scalability lenders need in an eClosing software solution; Optimal Blue PPE, a product and pricing solution used by lenders and mortgage brokers; CompassPoint, which provides tools, reporting, calculations, and automation capabilities; and AIVA, an artificial intelligence virtual assistant. The Data and Analytics segment offers property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioral models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.