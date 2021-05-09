Reviewing Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Preferred Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Preferred Bank and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $234.19 million 4.38 $78.37 million $5.23 13.04 Guaranty Federal Bancshares $52.33 million 2.13 $9.41 million $2.11 12.02

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares. Guaranty Federal Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preferred Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Bank and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 30.60% 14.08% 1.40% Guaranty Federal Bancshares 15.92% 9.59% 0.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Preferred Bank and Guaranty Federal Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 0 3 0 3.00 Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Preferred Bank currently has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.40%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.28%. Given Preferred Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than Guaranty Federal Bancshares.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Preferred Bank pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; and commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures, as well as equipment financing and SBA loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, export financing, bills purchase programs, and acceptances/trust receipt financing products, as well as standby letters of credit. Further, it provides various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area; and remote deposit capture, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company offers various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. As of December 31, 2020, it had thirteen full-service branch offices in Alhambra, Arcadia, Century City, City of Industry, Diamond Bar, Los Angeles, Pico Rivera, San Francisco, Tarzana, Torrance, and Irvine, California; and Flushing, New York. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans, as well as agriculture, small business administration, and business loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobiles, recreational vehicles, boat loans, and home equity loans. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, U.S. Government and federal agency securities, and other marketable securities. As of December 31, 2020, It had 16 banking centers in Greene, Christian, Jasper, and Newton counties and a loan production office in Webster County. The company also provides access to approximately 32,000 ATMs. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is based in Springfield, Missouri.

