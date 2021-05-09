Revolution Populi Price Hits $0.0951 on Top Exchanges (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 39.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $114.12 million and $9.04 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0951 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00088781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00067021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.61 or 0.00797658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00105521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,325.78 or 0.09242933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

