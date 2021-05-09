Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE RVLV traded up $6.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. 3,807,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,475. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

