Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $61.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RVLV. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of RVLV opened at $58.15 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

