Rewardiqa (REW) Market Cap Hits $34.79 Million

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $34.79 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for $3.48 or 0.00005915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00084837 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars.

