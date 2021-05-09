Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, April 26th. AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY remained flat at $$20.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Rexel has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

