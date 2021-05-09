Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

