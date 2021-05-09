Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Ridley Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RIDYF)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 1,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Ridley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. The company offers animal nutrition feed in packaged form from 10 Â- 30 kg bags; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; fish meals; and animal meals, including meat and bone meal, poultry meal, feather meal, blood meal, and custom blended products.

