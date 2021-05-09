RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RIOCF. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.35.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $18.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.7655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

