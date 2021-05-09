RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.86.

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$21.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.03. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.16 and a 1-year high of C$21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.41.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

