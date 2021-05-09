RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.11

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $28.10 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00084983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00067244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00105216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.00 or 0.00784927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.42 or 0.09006356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001653 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.