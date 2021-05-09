Robert W. Baird Boosts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $400.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $338.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.00.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $342.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.91. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $157.10 and a 1 year high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,555.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,038 shares of company stock worth $34,460,393 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

