Robert W. Baird Increases Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $54.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TPR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Tapestry stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,718 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 84,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

