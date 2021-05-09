Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $291.53 on Thursday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $294.09. The stock has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after buying an additional 423,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

