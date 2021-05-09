Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.30

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.30 and traded as high as C$61.78. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$61.64, with a volume of 809,349 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCI.B shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.30. The company has a market cap of C$24.27 billion and a PE ratio of 19.51.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

