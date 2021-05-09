Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

Shares of ROKU opened at $317.00 on Friday. Roku has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $125,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Roku by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after buying an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after buying an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

