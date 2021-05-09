Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.46. 327,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,350. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.76 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.