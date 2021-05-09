Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 35 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

Shares of HD stock opened at $339.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.66. The stock has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $226.20 and a one year high of $339.81.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

