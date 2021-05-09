Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1,609.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

NYSE:SON opened at $68.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.