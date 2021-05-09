Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 399 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in HSBC were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a PE ratio of -63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

