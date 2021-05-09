Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $152,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average is $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

