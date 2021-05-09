Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $305,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Comcast were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $266.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

