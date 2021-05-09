Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in HSBC were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,348,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,812,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,293,000 after buying an additional 226,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HSBC by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after buying an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HSBC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,293,000 after buying an additional 150,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.